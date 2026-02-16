Jennifer Lopez Stuns in New Workout Photo 1 Year After Finalizing Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t look like what she’s been through. The “Jenny From the Block” singer recently showed off her toned body in a series of Instagram gym selfies.

Donning a three piece burgundy workout fit, she captioned the post, “Keep it simple…” The photo has been liked over 1.2 million times thus far.

Several famous faces commented, noting her abs and toned figure. Many noted Lopez looks to be in her 20s, though she’s 56.

Fans may speculate whether her latest ex-husband, Ben Affleck, is having regrets. The two finalized their divorce a year ago after a little over two years of marriage.

After ending their original engagement in 2004, they reconnected nearly 20 years later. They eloped in 2022 in Las Vegas before having a bigger ceremony on Affleck’s Georgia estate.

Lopez filed for divorce after months of speculation they were separated. She filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court without a lawyer, requesting no spousal support for either party, for attorney’s fees to be split, and noted that the “exact nature” of their community, quasi-community assets, and separate property and obligations are “unknown” and “will be determined,” PEOPLE reports.

After another heartbreak with Affleck, Lopez has been focused on loving herself. In a chat with Nikki Glaser, Lopez shared what she’s learned about being “good on your own” after being married and divorced four times.

“Now I’m excited, when you say you’re just going to be on your own. Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f—ing do when it’s just me flying on my own … what if I’m just free?” she added on life after divorce this time around.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly split over lifestyle differences. He reportedly prefers a quiet life outside of the spotlight when he’s not working, which clashes with her public persona.