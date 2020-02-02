Jennifer Lopez Spotted for First Time Since Oscars Snub and Comments About Leaving the US

Jennifer Lopez has been all over the headlines over the past few months ever since she was revealed to be the halftime performer for February’s Super Bowl LIV. Over the past week, Lopez saw herself on the outside of nominations for the 2020 Oscars, to which her fans were quite irate over her absence, and also found herself in some drama after comments about her plans to leave the states someday.

For the first time since all that transpired, Lopez shared a snapshot of her current life. In an Instagram post, the Hustlers star posted a photo of herself snuggling with her two twin 11-year-old children.

“Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time…” the caption read.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lopez revealed one of her bucket list items to the dismay of many of her fans.

“I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” she said. “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.”

All of this comes after the Oscars revealed its nominations for its upcoming awards show on Feb. 9 and did not include a single nomination for Lopez after her success on Hustlers.

Making it a tougher pill to swallow was Lopez’s belief she could truly be onto something special when the movie first debuted.

“I did Hustlers for no money, and I produced it and thought this could be a great movie,” she said at the time. “And you know what, if it wins, I win. And so you put your heart and soul into it and then you see what happens. And so when something like this happens, you’re like, ‘Yay, okay, it went well.’”

The drama has also made its way into Lopez’s upcoming performance at the Super Bowl. Her and Shakira were revealed to be the performers towards the end of 2019, but reports have come out that the two are apparently not on the best of terms at the moment.