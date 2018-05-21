Jennifer Lopez Sizzles as She Performs Striptease in Las Vegas Show

Jennifer Lopez recently performed a striptease show during a Las Vegas concert, and the star was sizzling in her outfit.

The Daily Mail reports Lopez took the stage in some very revealing sequined performance lingerie, complete with garter-belts and high heels.

As seen in the photos snapped at the big show, Lopez danced and rolled around on a large lounging sofa, all while she belted out her hit songs.

This is not the first time this year cameras have caught Lopez stunning audiences, as back in April the singer was busting out a sequined thong during a performance for the Time 100 Gala.

In addition to clips of the performance that made it onto social media, The Daily Mail shared some photos of Lopez in the outfit, with the sparkling bottoms over top of a nude-colored bodysuit.

The outfit also featured a sequined bra-style top as well, and a matching pair of high heels, which she wore while dancing up a storm on stage and driving the crowd wild.

Lopez may have more time for stage performing in the coming months, as it was recently announced that her TV series Shades of Blue would be ending with the upcoming third season.

According to reports, the series will begin airing its final 10-episode season June 17 on NBC.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character — a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother,” Lopez said in a statement.

“Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman,” she added. “It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful.”

“We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it — the hard way, the road less traveled,” Lopez’s statement continued. “I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

In addition to Lopez, Shades of Blue also stars Ray Liotta, Drea de Matteo, Warren Kole, and Dayo Okeniyi, among others.

The overarching story focuses on Lopez’s character Harlee Santos, “a single-mother and NYPD Detective who is forced to work for the FBI’s anti-corruption task force, while dealing with her own financial and family problems.”

She is also an executive producer of both Shades of Blue and the reality dance-competition series World of Dance, which she also appears on as a judge.

On top of all that, she also has her residency in Las Vegas, which is a series of performances she’s contracted to put on, and also recently revealed that she has a new album in the works.

No word on when Shades of Blue will finale, but it will potentially be sometime before the fall TV season kicks off.