Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.

While it is not explicitly stated that this is meant to be slight toward Rodreguez, it's not out of the realm of possibility that she's making more personal point. The singer spoke with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe about the new track, and shared a little about the inspiration behind it. "It is about change and it is about taking a step," she told the online radio host. "And it’s like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn’t matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don’t feel right. When you need to change, 'Cambia El Paso,' that’s it. That’s all you have to do. And for me, it resonated, it resonated right now."

…and it goes like this 🔥 Check out “Cambia El Paso” by @JLo ft. @rauwalejandro, premiering all day on MTV Live & MTVU! pic.twitter.com/pCezXYtyYi — MTV (@MTV) July 9, 2021

Lopez began dating Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Following their split, an insider spoke with ET about what led to the split, indicating that the allegations of infidelity against Rodriguez were at least part of the cause. The insider stated that Lopez "tried her hardest" to make things work, but it just "wasn't making her happy anymore." The "Waiting For Tonight" singer "knew it was time to let go," the insider also said. "There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past."

In the weeks after the breakup, Lopez began dating her old flame, Ben Affleck. The two first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed "Bennifer," Lopex and Affleck's relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny. They split in 2004, but have since rekindled their romance.