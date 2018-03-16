Jennifer Lopez Says Director Asked Her to Undress and ‘Show Her Boobs’

Jennifer Lopez is a testament that starting out in Hollywood isn’t easy for anyone. In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lopez revealed that she had been asked by a director to undress in front of them for one of her early films.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez has commented on the movement before, previously saying that it was “a beautiful time for women” and “I’m super excited about the time we are living in right now — especially for my daughter.”

But in the new interview, Lopez elaborated on how difficult it was for her to speak up as a young actress.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified,” she said. “I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez talked about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and said the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Lopez, who has been married three times, explained that while she still believes in the institution, she’s not in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

“I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship,” the star shared. “But I’m not forcing anything right now.”

“It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well,” she added of her relationship with the former MLB star. “We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have children from previous marriages, with Lopez sharing 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony while Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Since the couple began dating, they easily blended their families, and often share photos of their children bonding on social media. The famous couple also makes time to workout together — Lopez notes, “I’ve never been to so many yoga classes in my life!” — also spending their time enjoying Latin meals prepared from recipes shared by Lopez’s mom.