Jennifer Lopez Sends Message to Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Bryant Following Kobe’s Sudden Death

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine victims in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning, leaving behind Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and the couple’s other three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka 3, and Capri, 7 months. After the crash was reported, tributes to Bryant and his family have been pouring in from fans and celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, who shared a series of photos on Instagram along with a message for Vanessa.

Lopez’s slideshow began with a photo of the Bryant family taken at Vanessa’s baby shower for Capri and was followed by a snap of Bryant, Vanessa, Lopez and Alex Rodriguez as well as a photo of Vanessa and Lopez and images of Bryant and Gianna.

“Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and Alex and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most,” Lopez’s caption read. “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events.”

“The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day,” she continued. “Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart. #hero #legend #husband #father.”

A representative for Bryant told TMZ Sports that the helicopter Bryant was in was traveling to the Mamba Sports Academy, which is located in Newbury Park, California. The other victims included Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother Sarah Chester, girls basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.”

