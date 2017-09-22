Jennifer Lopez Makes Personal Plea for Helping Puerto Rico Following Hurricanes

Jennifer Lopez is turning to the public for aid in helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma and Maria hit the Caribbean islands.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Before performing at her show in Las Vegas, a make-up free Lopez took to Instagram with a plea, asking fans and followers to help the communities affected by the natural disasters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The devastation is beyond belief,” the 48-year-old star said.

The mother of two also went on to share that she and her cousins haven’t been able to hear from their families in Puerto Rico since the hurricanes, saying it’s something that’s been troubling them for days.

“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help. Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria,” the Shades of Blue actress said. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

Following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma, NBC News reports Hurricane Maria was one of the most powerful storms to hit the island of Puerto Rico in almost half a century, ripping off roofs, flooding homes and damaging infrastructure. What remains of the island will be assessed, with officials saying it could take about half a year to restore power to all its 3.5 million residents.

Photo credit: Getty / Jason Merritt

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!