Jennifer Lopez Covers Prince, Nods to Alex Rodriguez in Pre-Super Bowl Concert

Jennifer Lopez is having a busy weekend ahead of the Super Bowl.

According to USA Today, the superstar took the stage at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis on Saturday night to raise money for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico while also celebrating an anniversary with beau Alex Rodriguez and covering Prince songs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert singing her monster hits like “I’m Real” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer changed at least seven times during the two-hour show — kicking things off in a body suit before changing into a loose jersey that read “J LO” and the number 13, one of many tributes to Rodriguez.

Although football’s biggest game will take place Sunday when the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lopez said “the big show is tonight.”

“You get full time, you get over time…we can do whatever we want to do. There are no censors, ain’t no time delay. We came to play,” she said.

For the crowd, she sang a medley of Prince hits, including “When Doves Cry” and “Darling Nikki,” even sliding across the stage on her knees while a guitarist gave his best impression of The Purple One, igniting roars from the audience.

Lopez also covered hits from other popular singers, including Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Camilla Cabello’s “Havana.”

The concert raised awareness for post-Hurricane Maria relief and recovery effort in Puerto Rico. AT&T said it would match charitable contributions up to $200K to the Hispanic Federation, in addition to giving a $1 donation to the federation for every tweet that used the hashtag #JLoNow.

Lopez said she wanted to “Help all of our friends in Puerto Rico who are still trying to rebuild their lives.”

“Together we can do great things,” Lopez told the audience.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jlo