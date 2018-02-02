Jennifer Lopez Speaks out Against Guess Founder Paul Marciano

Guess founder and fashion designer Paul Marciano came under fire on Wednesday when model Kate Upton accused him of sexual misconduct.

The accusations came on the same day Guess was starting a new Spring fashion campaign with Jennifer Lopez. Needless to say, she wasn’t happy when she heard the news.

“My position on these issues is well known, as I have been very vocal about them,” Lopez said in a statement released to The Blast. “I do not condone any acts of sexual harassment, violation, or misconduct. Any accusations should be fully and thoroughly investigated. I will continue to support our rights as women.”

Upton called out Marciano via her “Me Too” story on social media.

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand [GUESS] is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director,” Upton wrote on Twitter. She later followed up her comments on Instagram by writing, “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women.”

Upton previously revealed she had been sexually abused during her modeling career back in October, though her original account did not give any specific names. Fans have begun to wonder whether her calling out Marciano is linked to her October revelations.

“I was signed by _ and did _ and _ in my first week. I was sent to see _ for one of the _ campaigns. I was told to wear something sexy that showed off my legs. I entered a conference room and waited. After 15 minutes or so _ opened the door furthest away from me and invited me into his office. While he looked at my portfolio he started asking personal questions.

“Like if I had a boyfriend. He got up and came over to me, touched my knee and gave me a hard look. The hand went up and right before he got to my breast I tried to leave.

“I was terrified. He leaped at me. He chased me around and around that office, pushing chairs and grabbing at me. I barely made it out I was so scared. My blouse was torn and I was shaking.

“I told my agency later on what happened. They didn’t bat an eye. I’m one of the lucky ones. I just want him to apologize.”