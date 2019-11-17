Jennifer Lopez Shows off New Haircut and Color, and Fans Are Loving It

With the year coming to an end and holidays on the horizon, Jennifer Lopez is already refreshing her style and debuting a brand new look to go with the joys of the season. In a photo shared to her social media last week, Lopez took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with hairstylist, Chris Appleton and makeup artist, Scott Barnes to show off her gorgeous, new golden lob in a flowy cut just above her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 11, 2019 at 7:31pm PST

“These guys…doing what they do…” Lopez captioned the snapshot of the three, alongside the hashtag, “fam bam.” The image garnered more than 2.2 million likes and thousands of comments from fans.

Appleton shared the image to his own Instagram, with the caption: “JLo – don’t be intense – Me [woozy emoji face].” In the comments section of his snapshot, fans chimed in and loved the look, admitting it was a gorgeous ‘do.

“Loving this new cut so much,” wrote one fan alongside a fire and heart eyes emoji.

“These bobs are giving me life….do not resuscitate,” exclaimed another with an aggravated emoji.

“[Oh my God] this is GOLD,” wrote another.

“I love the hair color. It’s what I have been wanting to do to my hair color,” another fan chimed in.

“Everything you touch turns into gold,” added another, praising Appleton.

“Gotta do everything to make the queen look good. Love this new cut,” another fan added.

While it’s unsure whether the look is for the holidays or a new movie, she is currently shooting the upcoming Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson — her first role with him since 1997’s Anaconda. According to IMDb, the film follows “a pop star who learned that her rock-star fiancé jilted her moments before their Madison Square Garden-wedding. On a whim, she marries a random guy in the crowd instead.”

With Lopez thankfully not experiencing something like that in her real life and excitedly gearing up for her wedding to former New York Yankees player, Alex Rodriguez, she is also preparing for her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show this February with Shakira.

The site of the 54th Super Bowl event, scheduled to play Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, would be a personal one for Lopez as she has close ties to location. Fans of the artist extraordinaire will know that she and fiancé, Rodriguez both grew up in Miami and have a home in the area.

The upcoming event also will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted by the South Florida region, and sixth Super Bowl hosted in Miami Gardens with the last, Super Bowl XLIV, being almost 10 years ago.

