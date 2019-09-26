Wear Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Green Dress This Halloween

You can now look like Jennifer Lopez in the iconic Versace green dress she wore 19 years ago during Milan Fashion Week for a fraction of the price this Halloween! Fashion Nova is allowing customers to re-create their own look with a look-alike dress that resembles the one Lopez became famous for wearing.

If fans want to create her gorgeous look, they can do so for only $70! Click here to see photos.

Lopez has been strutting a lot lately between reliving her special moment in that green dress again and starring in Hustlers, which already has Oscar buzz surrounding it. It was announced Thursday that Lopez will now be performing during Super Bowl LIV half time show! The star announced it on Twitter that she, along with Shakira, will be the leading ladies taking center stage.

Both singers made the announcement via social media including the Pepsi logo in their photos, only to confirm the soft drink company’s ongoing sponsorship deal with the NFL.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing said in a statement on Thursday.

The “Dinero” singer has played coy in these past few weeks when presented with the question on whether she would be chosen to take on the opportunity.

“I mean, it would be awesome,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think, like, when you’re a little girl and you’re dreaming, you know, you want to be an actress or you want to be a singer. There are certain things you hope to accomplish one day, and that’s definitely one of those.”

The Super Bowl will be held in Miami, Florida this season, a place that Lopez has a lot of passion for. On top of all the exciting things going on in Lopez’ life right now, she also recently turned 50 years old and looks better than ever! Her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was right by her side to celebrate her special day as well. He took to Instagram to share his feelings for the actress in a video that fans gushed over.

“Hi baby girl, just wanna wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl, since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday,” he started the video before going into a slide show of memories over the last few years.

No date has been set just yet on when they’ll say “I do.”