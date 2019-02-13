Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Joanna Gaines: ‘I Am Obsessed’

Jennifer Lopez is just as obsessed with Joanna and Chip Gaines as the rest of America.

The singer confessed her love for the reality TV couple while on an appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, adding that her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez gave her a sweet gift for their two-year anniversary that featured Chip and Joanna.

“So, I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper. Do you guys know Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines?” she asked the audience, receiving wild applause. “So, I’m obsessed with it and my sister got me, that’s actually what I got for Christmas. My sister got me her new book. I’m like obsessed with it. I’m in bed every night looking at it — ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so amazing.’”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez then went on to say that she and Rodriguez made the decision that their home was in need of some fixing, and the singer had made a comment about “how fun it would be” if Joanna helped them with the project.

“It was, like, a Sunday and he was like, ‘I want you to do a meeting.’ And he loves meetings. He loves to do meetings and I hate meetings. And he’s like, ‘I want you to do a meeting with me’ and I’m always, like, dragged into these meetings… And he opens up the FaceTime and it’s Joanna Gaines! And I was like, ‘Agh!’ …I totally fan-girled out.”

Lopez told DeGeneres that the gesture felt extra special because it showed that Rodriguez was listening to her.

“I was looking at him and I was like, ‘You listened to me! I love you. You are so amazing!’” she shared. “It really blew me away.”

During the appearance, Lopez also broke the news that she will embark on a U.S. tour to commemorate her 50th birthday. The “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour kicks off on June 7 in Phoenix, Arizona, and continues into July, ending in Miami, Florida, just days after she celebrates the big day.

“This summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday, since it’s a big birthday,” she said. “I’m going on a U.S. tour, it’s called ‘It’s My Party’… We’re only doing 25, 28 shows, something like that. It’s just a small amount of shows, but we’ll be out all through June and July.”

The appearance on Ellen comes just a few days after Lopez raised some eyebrows with her Grammys 2019 performance, which served as the ceremony’s tribute to Motown.

Smokey Robinson, who also performed during the tribute, defended Lopez’s involvement after some fans found it strange she would be picked to honor the style of music.

“Motown was music for everybody. Everybody,” Robinson said. “Whose stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?”