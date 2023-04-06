Jennifer Lopez Getting Backlash for Launching Alcohol Line Even Though She Doesn't Drink

Jennifer Lopez may not drink, but she's still getting into the alcohol business. As Yahoo reported, Lopez is catching some heat for her new alcohol brand, Delola. Fans have been calling Lopez out for getting into this industry despite previously saying that she does not drink alcohol.

Lopez recently launched her latest venture, Delola, and opened up about her new business via her On the JLo newsletter, per Glamour. She explained, "I set out to create what I felt was missing…something that's easy with better ingredients, because having fun shouldn't be hard." The singer added that her Delola line has the "same alcohol content as a glass of wine. It's a first-of-its-kind ready-to-enjoy cocktail that's bubbly and yummy." Lopez further explained her intention behind creating Delola, the name of which is inspired by her own nickname "Lola," in a promotional video that she posted on Instagram.

"I just wanted to create something better, better tasting, better ingredients, something I wanna drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola," Lopez said. "Delola is lower in alcohol than classic cocktails, it has about the same alcohol as a glass of wine. Delola has three amazing spritzes and they are all incredibly delicious. We really wanted to make something that would set you free." Even though Lopez is going all out for her new alcohol brand, it wasn't long before some criticized her for venturing into this business at all given that she supposedly does not drink alcohol herself.

One individual wrote, "I thought you've openly talked about not being a drinker because of how bad it is for you and also your hubs is in recovery. This feels like such a weird move for $$, I was hoping it was an elegant NA cocktail when I first saw this post…." Another commented, "It just seems fake AF to be promoting alcohol under the guise of 'living a little' when she talks about how bad alcohol is for her skin and is not part of her lifestyle (not to mention Ben's past issues). But hey, we'll all flip for a dollar right?"

Lopez has been open in the past about how she abstains from alcohol. During an interview with InStyle in 2018, she mentioned that she credits her health to the wellness routine that she's had throughout adulthood. That very routine calls for no caffeine or alcohol and a lot of sleep. She told the publication, "I've taken care of myself, and now it shows." As some of her naysayers have also mentioned, her husband, Ben Affleck, has been on his own journey with alcoholism. In other words, it is very interesting to see Lopez venture into the alcohol business considering her (and her husband's) documented wellness habits.