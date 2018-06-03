Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Gettin’ It’ With Sultry Glowing Snapshot

Jennifer Lopez posted a sultry snapshot on Instagram Friday ahead of her performance with The Chainsmokers in Las Vegas.

“Gettin it in on Game Day… see you tonight Vegas,” she wrote in the caption for the Instagram post. She included the hashtags “All I Have” and “Snake Print.” She also tagged the brand behind her workout wear, Niyama Sol.

The 48-year-old Lopez posted the photo a few hours before she took the stage at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas Friday night to perform “Dinero” with The Chainsmokers. Her boyfriend, retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, posted a short clip from the electrifying performance on Instagram.

Lopez also posted a photo from the show. “Thank you [The Chainsmokers] for such a fun night!! Soooo much love for these guys!!!” she wrote.

In a new interview with Emmy Magazine published this week, Lopez said even she is shocked by her lack of aging.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age,” the singer said, reports W Magazine. “They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together.”

Lopez said even Rodriguez is mystified by her energy.

“I just take it day by day, because it’s so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much,” she said when asked how she stays fit. “When I leave here, I’ll go home, have a nice dinner, then I’ll go to my bedroom, have a nice bath. I’ll have a chocolate cookie with milk, I’ll watch TV. And then I’m like, okay, tomorrow is full out.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Lopez said she has several affirmations throughout her home, which are “so important” to her.

“I am youthful and timeless,” Lopez said. “I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bulls–, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.”

“She really leans in to the big fundamentals, like getting her rest, eight to 10 hours,” Rodriguez told Harper’s Bazaar. “She doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke. She lives a very clean life.”

Lopez also keeps busy with her music and TV shows. Her NBC cop drama Shades of Blue starts its last third and final season on June 17. She is also a judge on NBC’s World of Dance, which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

And she also has her Las Vegas show Jennifer Lopez – All I Have, which continues through September at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.



