Jennifer Lopez Makes First Public Outing Since Oscar Snub

Jennifer Lopez was snubbed when the Oscar nominations were announced Monday morning, but the superstar multi-hyphenate is far too busy to harp on that. The Hustlers star was spotted on her first public outing Saturday in Miami as she prepares for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Lopez and Shakira will perform during the break at the first Super Bowl in South Florida in 10 years.

On Saturday, The Daily Mail published photos of Lopez leaving the gym, wearing pink leggings and a matching pink sweater. She was seen climbing into a car, as a member of her team held the door open. Click here to see the photos.

When the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, Lopez was shockingly missing from the Best Supporting Actress field. She was considered a shoe-in thanks to her acclaimed performance in Hustlers, which earned her nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Lopez was even featured on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s 2020 Hollywood issue, alongside other snubbed stars Eddie Murphy and Awkwafina.

Without Lopez, the Best Supporting Actress field features Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Based on Lopez’s Instagram posts since Monday, she is not letting the snub get to her. On Wednesday, she shared a photo with 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian. “Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time,” she wrote in the caption, along with a heart emoji.

Lopez followed that up on Friday with a picture of Maximilian. “This boy,” she simply wrote in the caption.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Lopez mentioned that she would love to live outside the U.S. at some point in her life, a comment that sent social media blazing.

“I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” Lopez, 50, said. “Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.”

“I have fantasies like that,” she added.

Lopez, who is engaged to Alex Rodriguez, will perform with Shakira during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. Super Bowl LIV airs on Fox this year, live on Feb. 2, with Demi Lovato performing the National Anthem.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images