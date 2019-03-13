Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reveal First Photos of Proposal and Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged on March 9 during a trip to the Bahamas, and the couple has now shared the first photos from the special moment.

On Tuesday, March 12, Lopez posted a slideshow of the proposal on Instagram, starting with the moment Rodriguez, clad in a gray sweater, white pants and white sneakers, got down on one knee on the beach. Her hand over her mouth in shock, the singer, wearing a flowing two-piece outfit and flat sandals, clearly accepted, with the next pair of photos showing Rodriguez slipping a ring onto her hand before the last shot found the two sharing a kiss.

Lopez simply captioned the slideshow, “3.19.19.”

3.9.19✨♥️

Rodriguez echoed his future bride by sharing a photo of himself placing a ring on Lopez’s hand and writing, “Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez.”

The former athlete thanked his followers for their support of the engagement in a post on his Instagram Story, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself and Lopez embracing as he placed a kiss on the top of her head.

“There aren’t many words to share with you, only feelings,” he wrote. “Gratitude. Excitement. And just…joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can’t do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations.”

The duo originally announced their happy news with a photograph of Lopez’s hand, upon which rested a massive emerald-cut diamond ring, which is estimated to be worth between $1 and $5 million.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez captioned the snap, while Lopez simply posted a series of hearts, though she jokingly tagged Ellen DeGeneres in her photo as well.

Prior to the proposal, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in February, with Rodriguez sharing a gushing post about Lopez on Instagram on Feb. 4.

“I can’t believe it’s been two years. Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” the former MLB star began. “From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished. Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead.”

“Macha, your hard work is unmatched. Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day,” he continued. “Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.”

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel