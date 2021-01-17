Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of Having Botox

✖

Jennifer Lopez is setting the record straight when it comes to whether or not she has gotten Botox or any other cosmetic surgery. An Instagram user reacted to one of Lopez's posts by writing that they were sure that she got Botox done as they claimed that her "brows and forehead" don't "move at all." It wasn't long before Lopez responded to that comment directly to let them know that they were, in fact, wrong about her beauty routine.

The whole situation started when one user commented on one of her Instagram posts with, "But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying." In response to their message, Lopez clarified that she has "never done Botox." She also urged the user to spend their time by spreading positivity instead of trying to "bring others down."

.@JLo claps back at hater accusing her of having Botox: "For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery ... And here is another JLO Beauty secret: don't spend your time trying to bring others down, that will keep you youthful & beautiful too!!" pic.twitter.com/iesyelJgKG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2021

"[Laughing out loud] that's just my face!!! Lopez's response began. "For the 500th million time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery! Just sayin." The entertainer then urged the user to check out her new JLO Beauty line, which launched at the beginning of the year. She continued, "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful & beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

Lopez launched her latest venture, her JLO Beauty line, at the beginning of 2021. The singer previously shared that she wanted to make sure that her line was accessible for everyone to enjoy. She also shared a very personal message behind the making of JLO Beauty that ties into the statement that she recently sent to that aforementioned Instagram user.

According to Us Weekly, Lopez opened up about her beauty line. “I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it’s personal," she said. "I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful, by making it more simple. And now I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere.”