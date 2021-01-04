Jennifer Lopez Covers Aerosmith's ‘Dream On,' and Viewers Are Cringing

Jennifer Lopez performed on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to play some songs, but her cover of Aerosmith's "Dream On" had viewers at home cringing. The beloved star was just one of the many who stopped by to help ring in 2021 during the annual ABC broadcast, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat turned up as well.

Lopez hit the stage and performed her new song, "In The Morning," before going into her classic hit, "Waiting for Tonight." Before belting out the hit tune though, Lopez said the night was all about how "we're going to love and we're going to dance again and we're going to keep on dreaming." She revealed that while she sang this song 20 years ago, it was a track "we never needed more than tonight."

While fans definitely loved hearing the early 2000s tune, they were less than thrilled about her cover of iconic Areosmith's 1973 song. Scroll down to see what social media had to say about it.