Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Remarrying Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez still believes in a happily ever after! The star, who plays a superstar bride in her new rom-com Marry Me, opened up to Hoda Kotb on Thursday’s TODAY show about possibly walking down the aisle again now that she’s back together with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

“I don’t know, yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic,” Lopez said. “I always have been. I’ve been married a few times. Yeah, I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.” The Grammy winner has been married three times prior — to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, from 2004 to 2014. Lopez was also previously engaged to Affleck from 2002 to 2004 and then to Alex Rodriguez from 2019 to 2021.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite her past experiences with romance, Lopez doesn’t let herself get jaded. “Listen, if you can’t laugh at yourself and take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things,” she said. “I feel like I’m a human being just like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs. I’ve made mistakes. I’m really proud of where I’ve come to in my life, of who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, as an artist. Yeah, it’s OK, everybody’s got that.”

Lopez and Affleck have sparked engagement talk since rekindling their romance earlier this year after she ended her engagement to Rodriguez. Affleck admitted in a September interview with AdWeek that he’s “in awe” of his girlfriend after her three decades in Hollywood. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” he said of her impact as a woman of color in the entertainment industry. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”