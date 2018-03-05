Jennifer Lawrence Caught Trolling Emma Stone in Midst of Oscars Joke

Jennifer Lawrence fans know that in addition to being an Oscar-winning actress, Lawrence is also a professional troll, and the star was at it again Sunday night at the Academy Awards, when she couldn’t resist having a bit of a laugh at the expense of her friend Emma Stone.

The moment came as host Jimmy Kimmel was making a joke about the 2017 Oscars fiasco in which La La Land, which Stone starred in, was mistakenly awarded Best Picture rather than the actual winner, Moonlight.

“This year, when you hear your name called, don’t get up right away,” Kimmel cracked. “Give us a minute.”

The camera then panned to Stone, who bit her lip and smiled. Next to her was Lawrence, who immediately pointed her finger at her friend and proceeded to laugh hysterically.

We all have that one asshole friend and Jennifer Lawrence is Emma Stone’s pic.twitter.com/1lWHjNKZGt — Jess G👀dwin (@thejessgoodwin) March 5, 2018

Twitter quickly proceeded to have a field day over the pair’s friendship at the ceremony.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are sitting beside each other. Get a dedicated camera on them for the entire ceremony. #Oscars — Alan (@nalanaheem) March 5, 2018

EMMA STONE AND JENNIFER LAWRENCE ARE QUEENS #Oscars ADORABLE pic.twitter.com/XecRb5q3yq — puta (@KATNlSSLAWRENCE) March 5, 2018

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence is the epitome of friendship goals👏🏼 — BethJohnson🌻 (@bethhy_ljohnson) March 5, 2018

Lawrence also had another classically J-Law moment at the show when she climbed over a row of seats with a glass of wine in her hand.

Wearing a sparkling Dior dress and holding a bag as well as her wine, Lawrence didn’t miss a beat as she clambered over the seats to find her own. Despite her history of falling at the Oscars, the actress made it through unscathed, with social media quickly marking the moment as memorable.

Jennifer Lawrence climbing over seats in that dress without spilling a drop of wine deserves an Oscar, tbh pic.twitter.com/R8v6u6QSio — UPROXX (@UPROXX) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence hoisting up her sparkley gown to climb over chairs while gripping a glass of white wine is my forever ~mood~. pic.twitter.com/VMMXuwTESY — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) March 5, 2018

get yourself someone who looks at you the way Jennifer Lawrence looks at wine pic.twitter.com/y80N0ilZLs — ellie/ BIRTHDAY GIRL (@grandesunsets) March 5, 2018

Never change, ladies.

Photo Credit: ABC