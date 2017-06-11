Jennifer Lawrence Safe After Private Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing In New York

Actress Jennifer Lawrence was unharmed after her private plane was forced to land in Buffalo, New York due to engine failure.

The 26-year-old actress was reportedly not hurt in the incident, E! News confirms.

A source told the publication that the plane was flying out of Louisville, K.Y., where Jennifer was visiting her family, when one of the engines stopped working at 31,000 feet.

While the pilots were making an unscheduled emergency landing, the other engine failed.

The pilots were able to land the plane safely in Buffalo, N.Y., where emergency vehicles were waiting.

Lawrence has most recently been shooting Fox spy thriller Red Sparrow, which re-teams her with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence.

