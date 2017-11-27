Jennifer Lawrence Geeks out Over Meeting ‘RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna

Jennifer Lawrence has never been one to hide her love for reality shows and she freaked out when meeting Lisa Rinna over the weekend. Rinna and her daughter, model Amelia Gray Hamlin, chronicled the meeting on Instagram.

And then this happened………🙌🏻❤️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

The 16-year-old Hamlin and the 54-year-old Rinna ran into Lawrence at a New York City restaurant on Nov. 24. Hamlin posted clips of the meeting on her Instagram Story, calling it “Twitter worthy.”

“This is iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks like she’s seen a ghost, I’m Done. Goodnight. Tuck. Me. In,” Hamlin captioned another video.

“My new best friend forever,” Rinna wrote. She also posted a selfie, adding, “And then this happened.”

As the wife of Harry Hamlin, Rinna has starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2014. But most viewers know her as Billie on Days of Our Lives, a role she played for two decades.

The 27-year-old Lawrence might be busy making movies, but she always seems to find time to gush about her love of reality television. When she guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!, her nearly 20-minute interview with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian went viral as the Oscar-winner asked her a series of intimate questions.

Lawrence is also a big fan of Pump, the restaurant owned by RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump. She went to the restaurant in 2014. During a 2015 Vanderpump Rules episode, we learned that she has her own go-to cocktail at Pump, the Pump-Tini. Her friends also recreated the Rules intro in a 2014 Instagram video.

