Jennifer Lawrence Blames Emma Stone for Golden Globes No-Show

Jennifer Lawrence is blaming Emma Stone for her Golden Globes after party no-show.

In a video that the Oscar winner shared on her Facebook page, Lawrence explained her last-minute absence at the parties that she had every intention of attending, placing the blame entirely on Stone.

“Hi, what happened tonight?” Stone asks in the video.

“Well, you had told me you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I, you know, got us tickets to some after parties, booked a car, and I was halfway through glam when you told me you didn’t wanna go,” Lawrence, 27, explained, keeping only half of her face visible to the camera.

“You just wanted to come over to my house so I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like,” she continued, turning towards the camera to reveal a single smoky eye and makeup only on half of her face.

Stone, 29, had been attending the Golden Globes ceremony as a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for her portrayal of Billie Jean King in the film Battle of the Sexes. The actress had brought King to the Golden Globes as her plus one, keeping with the trend of this year’s awards of bringing activists to the ceremony to show their support of the Time’s Up movement. King is a lifelong activist for women’s rights and founded the Women’s Sports Foundation, the Women’s Tennis Association, and the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative.