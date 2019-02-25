Jennifer Hudson’s Reaction to Lady Gaga’s Speech at 2019 Oscars Prompts Meme

Lady Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday night for her work as a co-writer on the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and the singer’s emotional acceptance speech moved several members of the prestigious crowd, including Gaga’s fellow singer/actress Jennifer Hudson.

As Gaga began discussing the importance of hard work and following your dreams, Hudson, who was at the ceremony, to perform “I’ll Fight” from the film RBG, could be seen visibly mouthing “Yes, yes” from her seat in the audience.

Twitter was a fan of Hudson’s reaction, with several users instantly turning her passionate response into a meme.

Jennifer Hudson is all of us watching Gaga’s speech #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xOum9JDwkf — Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) February 25, 2019

“Jennifer Hudson is stage mom-ing Lady Gaga through this speech,” one person wrote.

“Jennifer Hudson quietly mouthing YES during Gaga’s acceptance speech is my exact mood,” added another.

Jennifer Hudson nodding “yes” to Lady Gaga’s words about hard work is a forever mood! — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) February 25, 2019

The two women later shared an emotional hug, with Gaga even kissing Hudson’s hand as they exchanged a greeting in the audience.

“If you are at home and sitting on your couch watching this right now, all I have to say is this is hard work,” Gaga said during her speech.

“I have worked hard for a long time, and it is not about winning but it’s about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it,” she continued. “There’s a discipline for passion, and it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or beaten up, it’s about how many times you stand up and are brave.”

Gaga’s full acceptance also saw her thank her co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt as well as her A Star Is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper.

“To my sister, my soulmate, I love you. My family’s here, I love you, Mom and Dad,” she said. “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”

Gaga and Cooper sang “Shallow” together during the Oscars, with the intimate performance sparking a whole other set of Twitter reactions.

bradley cooper n lady gaga r in love u can’t change my mind — ✰ samflower ✰ (@milkygoddess) February 25, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz