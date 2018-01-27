Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Claps Back at Her ‘Job Diary’ Comments

The drama between Jennifer Hudson and ex-boyfriend David Otunga continued to barrel forward on Friday.

Earlier in the week Hudson demanded that Otunga “maintain a job” and keep track of his employment via a “job diary” as the two battle for custody of their child, David Otunga Jr. in court.

Now according to TMZ, Otunga has fired back calling Hudson a lair regarding the job comment, claiming she knows he has a job with the WWE.

Otunga reportedly claims Hudson gave him an ultimatum five years ago demanding he make a choice between continuing to wrestle or spend time with the family, insinuating she was the reason he stopped actively wrestling.

The site reports that Otunga claims Hudson is “focused on money while he’s focusing on taking care of their 8-year-old son.” He also claims she makes between $8 million and $13 million per season as one of the personalities on The Voice.

Otunga began his wrestling career in 2008, signing with WWE’s developmental system Florida Championship Wrestling. He made his television debut on the program NXT, then moved to the Monday Night Raw roster in 2010. From 2011-15 his wrestling career slowly faded out with him taking a backstage personality role. Since 2015 he’s dabbled as a pre-show host for the WWE’s pay-per-view events as well as a color commentator for matches on Main Event, Superstars and SmackDown Live.

Hudson and Otunga originally split back in November, with Hudson receiving a protective order against her former flame.