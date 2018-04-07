Jennifer Garner Reportedly Wants Next Partner to Be in It for the ‘Long Run’

Jennifer Garner hasn’t made “dating a priority” lately, but she reportedly wants her next partner to be “in it for the long run,” according to a source.

Entertainment Tonight has spoken with an insider close to Garner who said she is looking to be very careful and selective when she does end up dating again, partially because of her three children.

“Jen wants to make sure that when she finally does decide she is ready for romance that her next man is in it for the long run,” the source added.

For now the source explains that Garner is focused on her family, health and her acting career, saying, “Men are last on Jen’s list. First comes her children, then her career and then a man.”

“She is back. She has thrown herself into her work and her success,” the source said. “She is killing it and those [closest to her] couldn’t be more proud.”

One of next projects is the upcoming revenge thriller Peppermint, which is due to be released in September. In it, Garner co-stars with former Girls actress Lena Dunham. “She is excited for the release of Peppermint. She talks a lot about working with Lena Dunham. She is really excited,” the source went on to say.

Garner was famously married to Ben Affleck for a decade. The couple first met on the set of the film Daredevil in 2004 where they struck up a romance.

The two married in 2005 and went on to have three children together. Ultimately, they separated in 2015 and filed for divorce jointly in 2017.

Affleck has been in the news quite a bit lately, over a large back tattoo that he initially claimed was fake but, it appears, has turned out to be real.

The large phoenix-rising-from-the-ashes tattoo on Affleck’s back was first noticed a year ago. At the time, the actor dismissed it as “fake, for a movie,” and for the most part everyone let it go.

However, while on the sandy beaches of Hawaii last month shooting the film Triple Frontier, which co-stars Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal, cameras snapped photos of Affleck donning the same brightly-colored tattoo that he claimed was “fake” a year earlier.

Many have criticized Affleck and the tattoo, suggesting that it represents a “midlife-crisis” for the actor.

Garner is one of those critics, having said in a previous interview, “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,’” adding, “Am I the ashes in this scenario? . . . I refuse to be the ashes.”