Jennifer Garner Not Marrying Boyfriend in Wake of Ben Affleck Divorce, Despite Rumors

Jennifer Garner might be back in the dating pool after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, but the actress and Once Upon a Farm founder is not walking down the aisle with her new boyfriend — at least, not anytime soon.

Supermarket tabloid, Star reports Garner is getting married to her new boyfriend, John Miller, CEO of Cali Group with a headline splashed across its magazine, “Jennifer Garner: Rushing Down the Aisle.” However, the unverified sources are not true, with Gossip Cop debunking the rumors as completely false.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In fact, PEOPLE reports Garner and her new beau are just “casually dating, but it’s not serious” and that he hasn’t even met her kids just yet — a claim Star attempts to counter with falsified sourcing, adding how their ex-spouses also “approve” of the new relationship. The Star‘s affiliate outlet, The National Enquirer took it a step further by alleging Garner was heading down the aisle because she was pregnant with Miller’s child.

Gossip Cop adds that the tabloid stories are based on reports from an anonymous and untraceable “friend” of the actress, who Garner’s rep tells Gossip Cop is “clearly made-up.”

What is not made up though is her new relationship with Miller, with the two spotted out together most recently since it was first revealed they were dating at the end of October.

Miller, who owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants, and Garner reportedly met through mutual friends and have been on a few dates as revealed by verified sources close to the pair, according to Us Weekly.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” the source said, while a second added how “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”

Another source went on to reveal that the two are at similar places in their lives as Miller is also recently divorced and has two children around the same age as Garner’s daughters.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported how Garner’s friends had approved of the relationship, and were all “thrilled” to see her happy.

“[John] is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry,” the source told ET. “Her friends know how much pain Jen has been through in the last several years and have wanted this for her for a very long time. She literally has been smiling ear to ear. Right now, Jen’s dating life is going so well and Ben has finally started taking his sobriety seriously, that she is over the moon — and she deserves it.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic