Jennifer Garner Lives Her Truth By Dressing up as a Mailbox for Halloween

Why be sexy when you can be funny? That’s just the Jennifer Garner way according to the starlet’s Halloween costume. For the holiday this year, the actress chose to dress up as a mailbox instead of something more risqué and fans absolutely loved it.
But her cute idea didn’t just come out of nowhere. Back in May, the 13 Going On 30 star gave a commencement speech at her alma mater, Ohio Denison University, when she made the suggestion to chose a funny costume over something sexy, more specifically, wearing a mailbox outfit instead of the popular sexy nurse costume.
Videos by PopCulture.com
When posting her outfit to Instagram, she used that part of her speech before showing fans her twirl while dressed as a mailbox rocking to “The Monster Mash.”
View this post on Instagram
Fans loved her outfit so much they showed her all the love in the comment section.
Jenna B. Hager commented, “YES!!!!!! I live by this truth. Always,” while Reese Witherspoon echoed the sentiment, posting, “Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win !”
Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, “You’re so cute. I love you the mostest.”
Other fans agreed writing, “My favorite thing ever said,” while someone else said, “Yes. Yes. Yes!”
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the 47-year-old said that she celebrates the holiday with her three kids, Samuel Garner, 7; Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10 and Violet Anne, 13, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, in festive ways each year but that they still have annual traditions.
“Every year, there’s something different,” she said before explaining that the Garner household gives out the “good candy bars!”
Last year on Halloween she decked out as a witch painting her skin green with gorgeous purple eye makeup. She shared a post of her look while making tomatillo salsa using ingredients fresh from her garden and writing the recipe in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween! 🎃 . Tomatillo Salsa 1 almost full gallon size bag of tomatillos (from my garden🤗). 3 cloves of garlic, trimmed but not peeled 2 whole jalapeños (or more if you want more spice) 2 or 3 limes Salt Olive oil 1 or 2 ripe avocados . 1. Preheat oven to 325F and line a baking sheet with tin foil. 2. Remove husks from tomatillos. Rinse and dry. Place on baking sheet. 3. Drizzle and coat with olive oil. 4. Add whole jalapeños and garlic to baking sheet. 5. Bake for about 30 minutes. You want the tomatillos softened, but not bursting. Jalapeños and garlic should be soft, as well. 6. Pull stems off jalapeños. Squeeze garlic from its shell. 7. Transfer everything to blender. Squeeze in lime juice and add a little salt. 8. Blend until smooth (leave the lid off a bit and cover with a towel to let the steam escape). 9. Transfer to bowl and let cool. 10. Refrigerate. 11. Add more salt to taste. Add diced avocado. 12. Cast a spell. Yum.