Jennifer Garner Reportedly ‘Annoyed’ With Ben Affleck’s Controversy

Jennifer Garner is not happy about the allegations of sexual misconduct surfacing regarding her ex Ben Affleck.

The 45-year-old actress “is very annoyed because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben’s actions,” a source told E! News.

Garner and Affleck share three children. They co-parent their kids together but announced their separation in 2015 and officially filed for divorce in April of this year.

Earlier, multiple women came forward accusing Affleck of sexually harassing them. Garner fears that the negative attention is going to impact her children.

“[Garner] tries to shield them from any and all publicity and scrutiny. She’s taking her kids to school and to all of their activities. As far as they know nothing has changed and all is well. That is always her goal but she’s been pretty frustrated with him,” the insider continued.

Affleck, 45, found himself at the center of controversy shortly after he penned a statement to condemn the “unacceptable” behavior of Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. After posting his statement, a Twitter user reminded One Tree Hill alum, Hilarie Burton, that Affleck had groped her on camera on TRL back in 2003.

The actor soon tweeted, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Later in the day, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, the wife of comedian John Mulaney, expressed that she had also been groped by Affleck.

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a– at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” she wrote in a series of tweets. “I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Affleck has yet to respond to Tendler’s accusations.

