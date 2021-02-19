Jennifer Aniston's Resurfaced Interview with David Letterman Leaves Fans Disturbed

✖

An old Jennifer Aniston interview with David Letterman is making the rounds again, and under the current context of 2021, fans of the actress are left feeling uncomfortable after watching it through a new lens. In the interview, the famed host and comedian cracks a few jokes but at one point seems to make his guest uncomfortable when he moves behind her and asks her to sit still as he attempts to stick a piece of her hair in his mouth. "Forgive me if this is rude, I just want to try one thing," he said.

"I get nervous, especially with you, I get nervous," she told the host of doing interviews with journalists at the beginning of their conversation, which makes the interaction even more cringe-worthy. While she played along with the game, laughing in front of the audience, she apparently couldn't hide her real feelings as she wiped the saliva from her hair with a tissue.

Jennifer Aniston fans jumped to social media in defense of the star over 20 years after the initial interaction. "This horrific. We need to keep remembering this stuff happened and still does in people’s everyday lives," a Twitter user said of the hair-sucking incident. "I don’t know how David Letterman still had a platform after he got up in jennifer aniston’s space and started licking her hair on live television.. he needs jail time" someone else wrote.

This jennifer aniston interview on David Letterman in 1998 is still disgusting to watch. pic.twitter.com/hEPT5jwVEZ — chloe jen year 😯 (@okayaniston) February 19, 2021

The tweets continue. "Yeah not a fan of letterman. Kind of a weird creep with no sense of self control," another user who goes by the name Shesez mentioned in response to another video of the interviewer committing a perceived offense with a different star. The Jennifer Aniston clip resurfaced after Twitter users put Letterman under fire for his interview with Lindsay Lohan, asking her very intimate details of her rehab journey and her thoughts on her addiction. The Lohan interview popped up again following conversations of the media's treatment of celebrities which was sparked by the new Framing Britney Spears documentary.

My GOD what LL has been put through. https://t.co/DDuFf6elqj — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) February 15, 2021

Lohan, very clearly uncomfortable with the line of questioning, audibly pushed back in her conversation with Letterman. At one point, she grabs the host's questions from his hands and reads the horrific list of asks he planned to throw at her –– without answering any of them. Instead, she tells the host she refuses to go over any of the listed topics. "I can’t even watch the whole thing. Disgusting. This poor poor girl. Mental health is not a joke," someone responded to the clip.