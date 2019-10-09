Why Jennifer Aniston Turned Down ‘SNL’ Cast Spot

Jennifer Aniston pulled the curtain back on some things from her past while appearing on Howard Stern. The former Friends star shared that she had the opportunity to join the cast of Saturday Night Live. Ultimately, she ended up not taking the job and instead voiced her opinions to the show’s head man. Aniston explained that she didn’t feel she would be comfortable working in an environment that consisted of all men. She told SNL producer Lorne Michaels exactly this.

All of this occurred before Aniston ended up taking the role as Rachel Green in what would launch her career.

“I didn’t think I’d like that environment,” Jennifer explained. “I remember showing up and [Adam] Sandler was there, and [David] Spade was there, and I had known them already. And they were like, ‘Look at Aniston here!’

”I was such a young twit, I was like, ‘I think that women need to be treated better here.’”

She said she just didn’t have a good feeling about joining an “all-boys club.” In her suggestive pitch to Michaels, Aniston noted that she was merely letting him know what she would like to see happen if she were to follow through and take a role to join the cast.

Aniston told Stern she received a simple nod and a scowl from Michaels afterwards.

Additionally, Aniston spoke about her current love life on the radio show. After splitting up from Justin Theroux in 2017, not much has come out about her dating life. She shared that she isn’t dating anyone; instead focusing on herself and her career.

“Yeah, and I’m very busy,” she said. “For now. I’m promoting [The Morning Show]. I’m prepping for next season.”

While she turned down a full-time position on the show, Aniston ended up coming back to do some guest spots throughout her career. She has hosted on two occasions, once in 1999 and then in 2004. She then made cameos in 1995 and 2016.

Aniston’s career ultimately didn’t need SNL to launch her. After her iconic part in Friends, the California native has played starring roles in an array of box-office hits like Bruce Almighty, Marley & Me, Just Go With It and We’re the Millers. She also has received a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As for Saturday Night Live, the show is currently in the middle of its 45th season.