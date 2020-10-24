Jennifer Aniston Takes Jab at Kanye West While Endorsing Joe Biden

✖

Jennifer Aniston did her civic duty by mailing in her ballot for the 2020 presidential election. On Instagram, Aniston posted a photo of herself mailing her ballot, noting that she voted for former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris. Her post also included a little jab at Kanye West, who is also currently running for president.

Aniston began her caption by explaining why she chose to vote for Biden in the election instead of the incumbent President Donald Trump. "I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever," the actor wrote, captioning a photo of herself (wearing a mask) while placing her ballot into the ballot box. "Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

Aniston went on to write that this election is one of the most important in our lifetimes for a variety of issues. She wrote, "I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)." The Friends actor continued to note that this election isn't about just Biden and Trump, it's about the future of the United States. She added, "This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency."

Of course, as previously mentioned, Aniston ended her caption with a special note about West, who is running for president (the rapper announced that he was running for the highest office in the land back in July). The star urged her followers not to vote for West and to take this electoral process seriously. "PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye," she added. "I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible."