Jennifer Aniston Sparks Response From Fans After Missing Virtual 'Friends' Reunion

Lisa Kudrow shared a video of herself in character as Web Therapy's Fiona Wallace as she spoke to a number of celebrities. However, it was the video of her chatting with her former Friends stars that caught everyones attention. While Friends fans always love a good reunion between cast members, Jennifer Aniston was noticeably not in attendance and fans had thoughts.

"[Web therapy show] so fun when these guys come. Maybe one day JA... it's all on [imdbtv]," she wrote in the caption before adding all of her Friends Instagram handles as well. In the video, Kudrow is in character as she speaks to former cast members Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, but the Along Came Polly star was missing. While it was never clarified why Aniston wasn't in the video, fans did take to the comment section to express their thoughts.

One person wrote, "Jennifer Aniston where are you?" while someone else echoed, "Maybe now JA." Another user said they just loved the entire video regardless saying, "I love this is much." Several others questioned where Aniston was as well, but were still very happy to see other cast members reunite.

While Aniston may have been missing this time, she's given her fans plenty of other photos of prior reunions that fans are living for. The longtime show was recently taken of Netflix, firing up members so much some even canceled their membership over it, but the cast did announce this year that a reunion was coming to the television screen sooner rather than later. However, due to the pandemic, filming has been put on hold. Not only is everyone's safety on the show a huge concern, but they didn't want to move forward with anything without a live audience, because it wouldn't be the same if there was no live audience.

"Unfortunately, it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston told Deadline via Hello Magazine. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it." The actress, who recently joined Instagram, has been posting a few photos of her former co-stars, admitting in interviews that the cast doesn't get to get together as often as everyone would like, but they try and make it a point to keep in contact at the very least.

While it's been a challenge for the entire crew to get together, they have managed to do it at least once. Other times, Aniston has shared photos of herself with Cox and Kudrow, which excites fans regardless.