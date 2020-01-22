Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Finally Joined Instagram

Jennifer Aniston set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just five hours and 16 minutes the day she joined, and fans have peer pressure to thank for that! The Morning Show actress, who just accepted a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama series for her role on the popular Apple TV+ show, admitted that it was peer pressure that got her to sign up for the social media account.

“I’m not gonna say it was peer pressure, but it was peer pressure,” she explained in the press room at the SAG Awards according to Deadline. “Listen, if you can’t beat them, join them. Right?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the Friends star sure are glad she decided to give in. The day she signed up happened to coincide with the Nov. 1 launch of The Morning Show, but she confessed that wasn’t the only reason she joined.

Aniston plays a character named Alex Levy who is an anchor. Her co-anchor, Mitch Kessler, played by Steve Carell, is fired after a sexual harassment scandal. To take his place is a southern style anchor, Bradley Jackson, played by Reese Witherspoon and the series highlights the two navigating being anchors and producers of their show.

Just ahead of the SAG Awards, Aniston joined her co-star Billy Crudup, along with director and executive producer Mimi Leder, as well as executive producer Michael Ellenberg on a panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, and questions seemed to be geared towards what’s next for Season 2.

“We’re just beginning,” Witherspoon said. “I feel like at the end of this ten episodes, there’s a whole new world order. It’s chaos. No one knows who is in charge and what leadership means at this point. I think that’s what we’re exploring in the culture right now as it goes topsy turvy, what is the new normal? I’m excited that we’ve got a lot more to explore.”

Their hit show wasn’t the only thing creating talk during and after the SAG Awards. Aniston and her ex-husband and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star Brad Pitt seem to be getting closer and closer each time they see each other. Fans and celebrities alike can’t help but to speculate whether the two will get back together or not. For now, both have approached the public conservatively stating that they’re just really good friends.