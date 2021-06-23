✖

In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show alongside her Friends costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston opened up about the current state of her relationship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The formerly golden couple got fans talking back in 2020 when they shared an emotional reunion at the SAG Awards in January before reuniting for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in September. During the table read, Pitt and Aniston appeared very friendly, with Aniston calling him "honey." According to Aniston, that's pretty standard for their relationship.

"It was absolutely fun," Aniston said of the Fast Times table read. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends." Aniston went on to explained that while people may have expected there to be awkwardness between them -- Pitt famously left her for actress Angelina Jolie after falling in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith -- they've moved into a new phase of friendship and understanding.

"We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston explained. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause, CORE." The table read was conducted in order to raise money for Sean Penn's humanitarian organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Reform Alliance in the fight against COVID-19.

One of the major revelations of the HBO Max Friends reunion was that Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer had crushes on each other in the early seasons of filming the sitcom, and Stern asked Aniston why they never hooked up in real life. "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she explained. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did. But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me." Cox agreed, adding "True." Aniston declared that she would "proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened," but that they were only ever together onscreen.