Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Fuming Over Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux Rumors

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly furious at the dating rumors surrounding ex Justin Theroux and Selena Gomez.

A day after reports surfaced of the 25-year-old actress and singer spending a lot of time and becoming “more than friends” with Theroux, 46, an insider spoke out about how Aniston is feeling.

“Jennifer is upset over the dating rumors swirling around her ex and Selena,” a source told HollywoodLife. “It hurts Jen to think that Justin would move on already. To think of him with anyone else, especially someone so young and that Jen has a personal relationship with like Selena, is painful for her. Jen doesn’t want to think about it and definitely does not believe it.”

Gomez is not the only celebrity to be associated with Theroux since his split from Aniston.

“From Emma Watson to Selena, Jen is furious over every picture she sees of her ex with another pretty face out in New York,” the source said. “Jen won’t believe any of the rumors until she hears from Justin himself that he is involved in a new relationship.”

Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up once again in March after a short-lived reunion. Just a few weeks before, Theroux and Aniston announced their divorce. Gomez and Theroux have known each other for many years because they share a manager, and according to a report by Life & Style Magazine, their simultaneous break-ups have reportedly brought the two stars closer together.

“They’ve known each other for years through their manager,” a source told the outlet. “Initially, they leaned on each other for emotional support after going through messy breakups.”

The insider said it wasn’t long before their own relationships overshadowed the shattered ones they were both hiding from.

“They’ve become closer than ever” in the last several weeks, according to the insider. “It’s turned into something more than friendship.”

The source also confirmed that the substantial age difference wasn’t stopping the romance. Theroux is 46 years old while Gomez is just 25, leaving a total of 21 years between them. Still, an insider says they have flourished beyond a fling. If they become a true couple, the insider believes it will end badly.

This is just one of the recent romantic rumors Theroux has been a part of. Earlier this month, people began to speculate that he was seeing actress Emma Stone when the two showed up together to the Met Gala. Not only did the two spend the duration of the event together, but they left an after-party together as well.

The two reportedly staggered their exits, leaving just minutes apart; however, they were spotted a few minutes later getting into an SUV together.

Stone and Theroux are currently starring in the upcoming Netflix Original Series Maniac together. Some assumed that they are merely work place friends, while rumors developed that they have a budding romance of their own. Back in March, they were spotted together again eating sushi together during Paris Fashion Week. It looked suspiciously like a date to some passers by.

Theroux has yet to comment on either of the alleged relationships, nor have any of the three women involved.