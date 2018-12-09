Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Dolly Parton’s Lewd Revelation About Her Husband

Jennifer Aniston has responded following Dolly Parton‘s cheeky comments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the singer detailed her husband’s crush on Aniston, and her theory that he’s hoping for a threesome with Parton and the Dumplin’ star, who worked together on the Netflix original film.

“My husband is crazy about her,” Parton told Fallon. “He was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. See, I think he kinda fantasizes, like, a threesome with us.”

In an interview with USA Today, Aniston reacted to the hilarious comments, chalking them up to Parton’s famous and outrageous sense of humor.

“My mouth just dropped,” Aniston said. “And then I laughed my [butt] off. That’s Dolly.”

“It was hilarious, I think it’s flattering. And that’s Dolly’s sense of humor. No one in the world can get away with saying anything like that about their partner on live television, except Dolly. I mean, that is a quote,” Aniston continued. She did add, however, that it was just “talk show fodder.”

In the movie, Aniston stars as a former beauty pageant queen whose plus-size daughter enters to compete in the pageant she’s organizing. Parton co-wrote six of the twelve tracks that appear on the the movie’s soundtrack and the plot is heavily inspired by her work. She also served as executive producer of the soundtrack and re-recorded a few of her famous hits.

Country superstar Miranda Lambert also has a song on the album, and bluegrass icons Alison Krauss and Rhonda Vincent appear on a duet together, “If We Don’t.”

Aniston even sings on one of the tracks, after joking with Parton that she wanted to do it.

“Our Music Supervisor was there, and they were talking about what the music would be, and the arrangements, and when and where and how,” Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. “I said, ‘I would love to be on one of those tracks, or however you say it.’ And Dolly was like, ‘Oh yeah. OK, darling.’ I was sort of kidding.”

Parton took her words to heart, and the next day, Aniston received the schedule for when she would sing her song, “Push & Pull.”

“Literally last week we got this email from Sony that was a schedule for the recordings, and there’s ‘Jen and Dolly, 12 to 1:30 on Tuesday,’” Aniston continued. “I was like, ‘This has got to be a joke. I’m not singing with Dolly Parton on an album that’s going to be heard by hopefully millions of people. I’m still up in the air on whether or not I should do it.”

Dumplin’ is out on Netflix now.

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage