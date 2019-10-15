Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram With ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Reunion Selfie

Jennifer Aniston surprised Friends fans by finally joining Instagram on Tuesday — taking to the social media platform to share a selfie of herself with all her co-stars of the iconic sitcom: Courteney Cox, 55, Lisa Kudrow, 56, Matthew Perry, 50, Matt LeBlanc, 52, and David Schwimmer, 52. All six co-stars beamed for the camera in the adorable selfie.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” Aniston, 50, wrote in her first-ever caption.

After just half an hour, the post received nearly 100,000 likes, with Aniston’s account sitting at a cool 101,000 followers. Those numbers are set to inevitably multiply tenfold. Plenty of fans took to the comments section of the post to freak out.

“OHMYGOD!” one Instagram user wrote.

“omgggggg i’m cryinggggg,” another said.

“I AM OFFICIALLY CRYING!” someone else wrote.

“QUEEN,” another wrote.

“This makes me so happy!” said another.

The post was so popular that it appeared to “break” Instagram for a few moments, with the post temporarily unavailable for a few scary minutes; several fans took to Twitter to complain in the meantime when they thought Aniston deleted the post.

remember when jennifer aniston was on instagram? it was a fun 5 minutes — maria (@msjenaniston) October 15, 2019

jennifer aniston broke the internet today. — kaia (@uhniston) October 15, 2019

Jennifer Aniston just created an Instagram 30min ago and she just deleted 😕😭 pic.twitter.com/zyv2s0fuc4 — Brunito 🏊🏻‍♂️ (@brunobaretto) October 15, 2019

Aniston’s latest move to the Gram means that Perry is now the only core cast member who does not have an Instagram account. Aniston followed Kudrow, Cox, LeBlanc and Schwimmer on the app, as well as her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, from whom she separated in late 2017 after two years of marriage. The two have remained friends since their breakup.

The selfie is likely from the recent Friends co-star reunion at Cox’s house. Aniston told Howard Stern on his eponymous SiriusXM radio show that “the whole gang” was present at the dinner. “Everyone was there. Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time, so we all got together,” she said.

She teased that the gang “laughed so hard” during their “very civilized” meet up, noting that they “all miss” working together on a daily basis.

It’s possible that Aniston joined Instagram to promote her and Reese Witherspoon‘s new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside Witherspoon, Aniston opened up about possibly joining the social medium.

“What you resist, persists,” Aniston said, referring to the immutability of social media’s presence in society. “It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.”

She continued, saying that Witherspoon, who has long since embraced social media, made some good arguments in favor of joining Instagram and has even made it “sound intriguing.”

“You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there,” Aniston said. “[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.”

Ultimately, Aniston gave the verdict on whether or not fans would see her on Instagram: “Maybe,” she said with a shrug. “You never know.”