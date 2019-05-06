Jennifer Aniston Poses Topless, Unveils Dating Details

Jennifer Aniston recently posed topless and unveiled details of her dating life in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux.

The former Friends star — who turns 50 this year — sat down for an interview with her First Ladies co-star, comedian Tig Notaro, and opened up about whether or not she is actively seeking a new romance.

In the conversation published by Harpers Bazaar — who also revealed the photos of Aniston — Notaro asked if she was “on OkCupid,” to which the actress replied, “Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”

Notaro then asked Aniston about a past interview she did with the outlet, where she was asked what she has learned about love and she answered that she “never” tires of it.

Elaborating, Aniston said, “When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, “No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again.” My time on this planet has been about…It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of “No more, that’s it, I’m closed.”

Notaro inquired if there is “anything specific you’re looking for in a partner, should they come along?”

“A sense of humor,” Aniston replied, adding, “Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them…”

In addition to Theroux, Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, and dated John Mayer as well.

She was asked if she believes “in the concept of a soul mate,” and responded, “I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters.”

“I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement,” she continued. “It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster—a sort of common group of souls who have been put together.”

First Ladies is a Netflix film wherein Aniston plays the first lesbian President of the United States and Notaro plays her wife. The film does not currently appear to have an announced release date.