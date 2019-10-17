Jennifer Aniston Breaks Instagram World Record With Over 1 Million Followers Within 5 Hours

Jennifer Aniston officially joined Instagram on Tuesday, and the actress is currently sitting at a casual 11.8 million followers as of Thursday morning. According to PEOPLE, her appearance on the platform was so welcome that she broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram, achieving the feat in five hours and 16 minutes.

Aniston broke the record previously set by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reached one million followers in five hours and 45 minutes after joining Instagram back in April. Just two days after joining the platform, Aniston already has more followers than the royal couple.

The Morning Show star joined Instagram with a selfie featuring all five of her Friends castmates, writing, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM.”

The 50-year-old’s profile became so popular, so fast that Instagram appeared to crash after she shared her first photo.

Instagram told E! News in a statement they were “aware that some people are having issues following Jen’s profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly.”

Aniston jokingly referenced Instagram’s system failure with her second post, which was a video of herself getting her hair and makeup done as she picked up her phone, looked at it and angrily smashed it on the table.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome,” Aniston captioned the clip.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, Aniston admitted that her official account wasn’t her first foray onto Instagram, revealing that she had a fake account.

“It was a stalker account,” she told Kimmel. “When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool.”

When asked why she did decide to join, Aniston cracked, “I don’t know,” dubbing herself “the most reluctant person to ever join Instagram.”

“What you resist, persists,” she explained. “So what they say? Just do it…I’m just trying to build content, as they say.”

When Kimmel commented that Aniston will get “sucked into” the platform, she responded, “I’m gonna try to be really good about it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin