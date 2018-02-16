Why Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Won’t Be Getting Back Together

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt already got divorced once, but fans have been dreaming of them getting together again after Aniston and Justin Theroux split. However, Pitt and Aniston are likely not going to fulfill those wishes.

“They haven’t seen each other in ages,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine Friday. “For well over a decade now they have lived totally separate lives and so not surprisingly, they have become totally different people than who they once were when they were together.”

Pitt and the Friends actress were married for five years, getting a divorce in 2005. That same year, Pitt starred in Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, which sparked constant tabloid rumors that he began seeing Jolie while still married to Aniston. Pitt and Jolie began dating, and married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016.

“They broke up, and they did it because they had serious issues,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’re not stupid. They remember why it didn’t work.”

The source called Pitt and Aniston’s relationship “such ancient history,” adding that they have been apart for longer than they were together. Although the two are friendly, they rarely see each other. They do often congratulate each other when they have a big project in the works.

“Now you add six kids on his side and each of them having their own assorted battle scars into the mix?” the source added. “Forget it. It’s not going to happen.”

Theroux and Aniston announced their split, less than three years after getting married in August 2015. They said the decision to split at the end of last year was “mutual and lovingly made.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the joint statement, released by Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane, read. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Rumors about a split circulated in tabloids for months. Aniston reportedly stopped regularly visiting The Leftovers actor at his New York apartment last summer. The most recent photo of the two outside the apartment TMZ could find was taken in October.