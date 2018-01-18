Jennifer Aniston or Angelina Jolie? Gerard Butler Reveals The Better Kisser

Gerard Butler is one of the few men in Hollywood to have locked lips with both Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. So when the Scottish actor was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the talk show host couldn’t help but ask which of the two A-List actresses was the better kisser.

Butler was playing a rapid fire question game called “Plead the Fifth.” When that question came up Butler had already used his “plead the fifth option,” so he had no choice but to give an answer.

“Jennifer Aniston,” Butler said. “I’m just going, you know, I’m just taking you by surprise.”

Butler worked with Jolie back in 2003 on the Tomb Raider sequel, Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Live and with Aniston in the 2010 comedy, The Bounty Hunter. He was also rumored to be dating Aniston at the time.

Jolie and Aniston have seen their careers and personal lives linked thanks to both having a relationship with actor Brad Pitt. Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000-05. It was heavily rumored that Jolie “stole” Pitt from under her while the two were filming the action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith, though Jolie has consistently denied that rumor.

Pitt and Jolie went on to have a 12-year relationship and six children, three of whom were adopted. The two finally married in 2014 but filed for divorce two years later.

Following her split from Pitt, Aniston has gone on to date Vince Vaughn (2005-06), John Mayer (2008-09), and Justin Theroux in 2011. She and Theroux got engaged in 2012 and married in 2015.

Butler, on the other hand, has been in a three-year off-and-on relationship with girlfriend Morgan Brown. The two were seen on the red carpet this week for Butler’s upcoming film Den of Thieves.

