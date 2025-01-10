Jennie Garth Tearfully Thanks Her Ex, Peter Facinelli, for Helping Her During Fires

Jennie Garth is staying at Peter Facinelli’s home with her family after fleeing the deadly wildfires blazing through the Los Angeles area. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress thanked her ex-husband for welcoming her and her family into his home in a tearful Instagram video published on Thursday, Jan. 9.

“I wanted to let you know that we are safe,” Garth wrote in a caption underneath her video. “Peter and his family took us in and have been so kind.” And while Garth and Facinelli’s marriage ended in 2013 after 12 years together, he didn’t hesitate to take in his ex, their three daughters — Luca, 27, Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18 — and Garth’s husband, Dave Abrams.

“So grateful for Peter for letting us stay at his house, me and all the girls and the dogs and Dave,” Garth said in her video. “Our home made it through the night and we are feeling so blessed and so fortunate and so lucky.”

“I am deeply saddened for our city. and just feel numb,” the actress continued in her caption. “Our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos. Dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers.”

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams

Garth noted that she is “grateful we are all OK and have a home to return to,” and encouraged people to reach out with offers to help people who are similarly impacted by the fires. “This will [affect] people differently, so reach out, and offer to help, it really does mean so much,” she concluded. “Thank you for all the love that is being sent this way.”

Shortly after the deadly fires sparked on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Garth took to Instagram to share photos of the devastation in her community. “Praying and bringing all the angels to help stop this and to keep us all safe,” she wrote, in part. “I truly love this city. I love [its] insane beauty, the inspiring people who beautifully collide and form a community with so many different kinds of incredible people. and I love the life it’s given me by allowing me to live here. I’m eternally grateful for every moment of this life and all the people in it. so so grateful.” Garth added, “I could do without the fires and floods and earthquakes. The people here are strong and resilient. we will get through this. Sending love.”