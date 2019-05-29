Jennie Garth Shares Touching ‘Sign’ Tribute to ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Star Luke Perry

Jennie Garth is remembering her late Beverly Hills, 90210, co-star Luke Perry.

The actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of a “sign” she found telling her Perry is still with her, after she noticed a street sign that read “McKay Rd” — a reference to the character, Dylan McKay, which he famously played on the 1990s teen drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor, who passed away at the age of 52 in March after suffering a massive stroke, prompted a touching reaction from Garth, who captioned the heartwarming snapshot: “Sometimes there are just signs…”

Fans of the actress took to the comments section of the image to express their grief for the actor’s passing.

“Oh my God that’s awesome yes it’s a really good sign that he’s there with all of you guys,” one fan commented.

“Jennie your are the best….Kelly and Dylan forever,” Another user wrote, referring to the on-screen romance between both characters.

“Oh my goodness it’s truly a sign he’s there with all of you,” Another fan wrote.

Garth snapped the touching photo in Vancouver, where the cast of the original series is gathering to film the upcoming reboot, titled BH90210, coming to Fox this summer.

The actress recently opened up to PopCulture.com about the new series, which will reunite Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Garth said.

A source previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight, rivaling the cast wants to make sure the new show — which will feature them playing fictional versions of themselves — will pay tribute Perry’s legacy.

“The crew is back together and so far, so good,” the source said at the time. “Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke’s passing. They all want to ensure Luke’s memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best.”

“The toughest part is being without Luke because he was the one cast member who held everyone together, the one that had no drama with anyone,” they added. “Everyone just loved him. The cast keeps talking about all their wonderful memories of Luke. They are trying to focus on the fun times they enjoyed on set with him.”

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.