Jenna Jameson Talks Troubled Past, Being Her ‘True Self’ Following Amazing Health Transformation

Jenna Jameson shared another revealing Instagram post, delving into her troubled past and finding her “true self.” The former adult film star has been keeping fans up to date with her physical transformation and life with her two-year-old daughter Batel. In her latest Instagram post, Jameson said the “true Jenna” has “come back to life.”

On Tuesday, the 45-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing a white dress alongside the inspiring caption.

“When I was young, I listened to every single criticism about my looks, my talent, my personality, even my coping skills… and I adjusted them to please people,” Jameson wrote in the caption. “It was tiresome. It depleted me. By the time I turned 40, I felt empty. I hid it well.”

Jameson continued, “The past few years I’ve took inventory, I’ve begun to live my life for me, and slowly the true Jenna has come back to life. I forgot who she was. I was scared to show her, to REALLY show her, vulnerable and flawed. I love her. This woman is worthy of my daughters admiration, and for the first time in my life… the storm is over.”

She included the hashtags “depression,” “sobriety,” “sober,” “PTSD” and “anxiety.”

Hundreds of Jameson’s fans praised the post, with many sharing their own experiences with body image and overcoming obstacles.

“You really motivated me. Having a late baby, breastfeeding, religion change, substance free, weight loss, etc. You have to be strong to overcome those obstacles. I’m just trying to lose weight. You give me hope. I was 166, now I’m 137 lbs. Thank you for sharing,” one fan wrote.

“I hope you know that other people could see the REAL Jenna, in all her positive and negative human glory, and loved you for that way back,” another wrote. “It’s REALLY effing cool to see you growing into loving yourself. Thanks for sharing this with us- your transparency is so inspirational!”

Jameson has worked hard to keep a positive outlook, crediting her keto diet with helping her lose 85 pounds. She welcomed daughter Batel with fiance Lior Bitton in April 2017. She is also mother to 10-year-old twins Jesse and Journey with MMA star Tito Ortiz.

On Aug. 28, Jameson published another before-and-after post and told fans she was back to intermittent fasting.

“Now that I’ve been back [intermittent fasting] I notice a huge difference in my core. I wake up with a flat tummy and little to no bloat. I haven’t lost weight just redistributed it, it seems,” Jameson wrote. “Brief overview of my fasting schedule – I fast from 6pm-11am sometime 12. During fasting times I only drink water, black coffee, plain espresso or tea. Even if you aren’t a [keto] person, I highly recommend fasting! As soon as Batel weans, I will for sure try [the OMAD diet].”

Jameson started the keto diet after Batel turned 1-year-old.

“I decided to take my health back when Batel turned 1,” Jameson told Us Weekly. “She started to walk and I was having trouble keeping up with her. That really made me open my eyes and realize how unhealthy I really was.”

Photo credit: Getty Images