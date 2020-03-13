Jenna Elfman Defends Scientology in Rare Interview

Dharma & Greg actress Jenna Elfman defended the Church of Scientology in a rare interview this week. The star called the controversy surrounding the religion “boring” and said it helps her “stay grounded.” She has been a member of the church for 30 years.

“The controversy is boring,” Elfman told Us Weekly at the NASCAR Auto Club 400 race in Fontana, California. “It’s nothing to me. I know what I know and how much it helps me.”

This was the first time Elfman discussed the religion since she stopped by PEOPLE‘s Chatter show in 2018. At the time, she said the religion helped keep her relationship with husband Bodhi Elfman strong. The two married in 1995 and are parents to sons Story, 11, and Eason, 8.

“Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” Elfman said in 2018. “We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there. Raising children, maintaining my sanity in a crazy world. Our world is crazy, it’s getting crazier, and Hollywood is the ne plus ultra of crazy.”

Elfman did not try to point out any specific misconceptions of Scientology, but she said it has “been so workable for me.”

“I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energized and vivacious and happy,” Elfman told PEOPLE. “I like literally have so much going on. Why am I going to go: ‘You know, let me put some negativity in my life. Let me go see who’s being a bigot.’ Why would I search for bigotry in this world when it’s the one thing that’s been this huge help in my life to keep me sane and to raise great kids?”

Elfman is one of the many famous celebrity members of Scientology, which also counts John Travolta, Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss and Danny Masterson as members.

The Church of Scientology is often the target of criticism, especially from former members like Leah Remini. The former King of Queens star even hosted her own Emmy-winning documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which delves into the controversial religion. The show ran three seasons and ended in August 2019.

“They don’t have the truth on their side,” Remini claimed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year. “And when you don’t have the truth on your side, and you talk s— and bully more than anything, you don’t have much strength. I think people are much smarter than Scientology believes. And that’s part of the problem, the ego and believing the doctrine that they’re an elevated species.”

“The public knows the truth and what’s bulls—. Scientology has proven itself to be bull—,” Remini continued. “There are lawsuits and I think they’re going to lose in the courts. They’ll have to pay for their sins. I believe that with every piece of me.”

Elfman now stars in Fear The Walking Dead and is set to appear in an episode of The Twilight Zone this year.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images