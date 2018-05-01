Jenna Dewan Posts Adorable ‘First Glamour’ Throwback Snap

While celebrities took to Instagram to share their first headshot photos over the weekend, Jenna Dewan chose to share her first glamour shot, making many of her 5 million followers laugh with glee in the comments section.

“Couldn’t find headshot but will you take first glamour shot..? I will go crawl in a hole now. Thanks Mom,” Dewan joked in the caption of the throwback photo.

In the photo, a young Dewan with classic ’90s teased hair and a blinged-out button-up shirt smiled a toothy grin at the camera.

The photo adorned hundreds of comments.

“The things the 90s did to us!” one person wrote.

“The hair is EVERYTHING I hoped for…. and more!!” another wrote.

“Beautiful then , beautiful now! Love that hair!” someone else said.

“My mum did the same thing to me in the early 90s. Big hair; things that sparkle….kids these days will never get it,” another person said.

The lighthearted post comes almost a month after Dewan and husband Channing Tatum announced their split after almost nine years of marriage. The two announced their separation in a joint social media post in the beginning of April.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple wrote.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The Hollywood power couple met in 2006 during the filming of Step Up and married in 2009. The couple have one child, Everly, who turns 5 years old this month.

An insider told PEOPLE that Tatum is having a difficult time adjusting to life without Dewan.

“He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him,” the source said.

Dewan, by contrast, is having an easier time getting her equilibrium back.

“Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with,” they said. “Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

Both movie stars were spotted without their wedding rings in April. Shortly after the separation announcement, Dewan was back on set, shooting her new TV show Mixtape.

For Tatum things have been a little more quiet, though he was seen at the Honda Indy Grand Prix — his first public event since the split. He served as grand marshal for the event in Birmingham, Alabama, and he was dragged for hanging out with reviled Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Dewan has been wading back into the waters of social media even — going so far as to remove “Tatum” from the end of her usernames.

“Thank you guys for all your love,” Dewan wrote in her first Instagram post after the split. “Love you right back.”

Another source close to Dewan told PEOPLE: “Jenna is great. She seems very energetic and excited about her life. It was very difficult for her to announce the separation. She didn’t want it to happen for a long time.”