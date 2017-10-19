Jenna Dewan Tatum Gets Serene in Beachside Workout Snap

Working out might not always be fun, but with a view like this, it might get a little easier.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! I’m really excited to be part of a team that cares about such an important cause. Check out the @DanskinApparel x @BCRFcure capsule collection, available now at Danskin.com. #BCRF #DanskinDetermination #LinkInBio A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

Jenna Dewan Tatum recently shared a snap of herself getting her sweat on while standing on a picturesque beach, holding a medicine ball over her head as she gazes out at the water.

Dewan Tatum used the snap to share her excitement for Breast Cancer Awareness month, which falls in October.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! I’m really excited to be part of a team that cares about such an important cause,” she wrote, tagging Danskin Apparel.

The actress and dancer has been working with Danskin as an ambassador, and the two have teamed up for a line of apparel benefitting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Regardless of sales, Danskin has pledged to donate $10,000 to the BCRF.

“I’m really excited that Danskin is contributing to breast cancer research with a capsule collection this fall,” Dewan Tatum said in a press release. “I have worn their product as a dancer since I was a little girl. Partnering with them while also having the opportunity to give back to a cause that touches so many people – whether it’s friends or loved ones – is just incredible.”

