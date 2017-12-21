Jenna Dewan Tatum Dashes to the Puppy Rescue Dressed as Jenna Claus

Jenna Dewan Tatum spread some holiday cheer recently when she dressed up as Santa Claus (#JennaClaus) to visit L.A.’s Bark n’ Bitches, which is half pet store, half adoption center.

“I want to do everything I can to get the word out about how wonderful it is to adopt don’t shop,” the actress says in the clip. “Adopt!”

Next, the actress visited with some adorable pups to play with them and hand out Christmas gifts, which the animals clearly enjoyed, although one dog seemed more interested in Dewan Tatum’s Santa outfit rather than the treats she was gifting.

“I am the Oprah of dog treats right now,” she cracked at one point.

The 37-year-old also shared some rescue animal facts, explaining that more than six million animals go into shelters every year.

“The holidays are all about giving back!” Tatum wrote in the video’s caption. She also encouraged fans to adopt their next pet rather than purchase them. The actress is mom to two pups herself, rescues Lulu and Meeka, and shared that she and daughter Everly often walk shelter dogs to help out.

“Every one of these dogs is looking for their happily ever after,” Dewan Tatum said in the clip. The star added that if you aren’t able to welcome an animal into your home, you can volunteer, donate and “find these incredible places and support them in any way you can.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Jenna Dewan Tatum