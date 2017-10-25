Jenna Dewan Tatum Says ‘Only J.Lo Can Make a Girl Drop Everything’, Reveals Photo

It looks like Jenna Dewan Tatum has a serious girl crush on Jennifer Lopez — and we can’t say we blame her.

Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is🤷🏽‍♀️) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

The 36-year-old actress and dancer shared a racy Instagram photo in her “favorite bodysuit” while lounging in her walk-in closet, and she says that J.Lo is the reason.

“Only [J.Lo] can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira,” Tatum wrote. “I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe.”

Tatum showed off her thigh-high lace-up boots from Italian designer Giuseppe and Jennifer Lopez in the sparkly mirror pic enhanced by the kirakira+ app.

“Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is,” the dancer added at the end of her caption.

Tatum is no stranger to showing off her sexy curves and outfits alike on social media. Last month, she shared a series of sexy London balcony pics in which she flaunted a hot lingerie set. In one pic, she showed off her long, sculpted legs while she bared her booty in another.

The mom to her and husband Channing Tatum‘s daughter, Everly, told Refinery29 that she tries to lead a balanced lifestyle when it comes to fitness and healthy eating.

“I try to live a healthy lifestyle, which means getting in a workout when I can,” she said. “I love Pilates and yoga, because they make my body and my mind feel great, but my favorite activity is, of course, anything that involves dance.”

Lately, Tatum was forced to dispel pregnancy rumors after wearing a dress that left a little wiggle room in the tummy to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

“Thank you so much for all of your care and well wishes for my food baby and for the fact that I really needed to pee,” she joked to PEOPLE.

Tatum says she and Channing are keeping it simple with one child… for now.

The Step Up stars are an open book when it comes to their sex life, and in April she told Redbook that it might take another baby to get them to start scheduling sex.

“We are not sex schedulers — not yet! Give us a couple more years. Maybe with child number two,” she said.